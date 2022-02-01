Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 24.8% in January

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 44,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.78. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

