Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.0350 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1,600.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000459 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002809 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00017651 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008471 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

