STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,824 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.18% of STERIS worth $36,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 36.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 308,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,662,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

NYSE:STE opened at $224.40 on Tuesday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

