stETH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One stETH coin can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.64 or 0.07186928 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,676.27 or 1.00035911 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00053342 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

