Stipend (SPD) Price Reaches $0.0246 on Top Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. Stipend has a total market cap of $319,201.30 and $30.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,674.70 or 0.99993724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00074068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.65 or 0.00252475 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00162818 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00328122 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014176 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,996,808 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.