Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,934 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,077% compared to the typical daily volume of 177 put options.

FIXX opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

FIXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

