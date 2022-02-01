Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,573. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.
In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Stoneridge
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
