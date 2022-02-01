Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the December 31st total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,573. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $508.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3,369.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 497,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,854,000 after purchasing an additional 253,236 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after purchasing an additional 168,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 726,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

