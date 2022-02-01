Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.95

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 29142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEOAY. BNP Paribas upgraded Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Danske upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

