Strike Hits Market Cap of $87.03 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, Strike has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.06 or 0.00072555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $87.03 million and $2.51 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00050795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.35 or 0.07184624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,679.16 or 1.00021827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00052129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00054021 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,101,819 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

