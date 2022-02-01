StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $209,874.21 and approximately $156.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StrongHands has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,556,907,766 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

