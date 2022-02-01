SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Earnings Results

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.
NYSE SXC traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. 938,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.
