Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

NASDAQ SMCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 624,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,836. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

