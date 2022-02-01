Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.45 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.70. 624,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.80.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,188 shares of company stock worth $3,660,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

