Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

SMCI traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 624,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,836. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,622. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

