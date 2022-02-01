SuperFarm Reaches Market Cap of $278.86 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $278.86 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007876 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011592 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 404,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.