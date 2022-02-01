Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,900 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the December 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.3 days.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Superior Plus stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

