SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002472 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $117,564.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00050588 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.78 or 0.07196320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,730.68 or 0.99835239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051918 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054018 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,184 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.