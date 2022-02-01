SureRemit One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,238.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market cap of $315,649.59 and approximately $1,238.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,773.69 or 0.07171400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00052762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,598.48 or 0.99796649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00053251 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

