Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Acquired by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 4.83% of Sutro Biopharma worth $42,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of STRO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,689. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 213.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.