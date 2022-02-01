Suvretta Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 862,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,491 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $29,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

DCPH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,273. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

