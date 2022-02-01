Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys 801,496 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801,496 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned about 3.70% of Kura Oncology worth $46,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 106,138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 980,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 239,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after acquiring an additional 99,938 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KURA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

KURA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 2,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,581. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $35.95.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

