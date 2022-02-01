Suvretta Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,093,710 FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,093,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,665,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.80% of FREYR Battery at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FREY traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.18. 15,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -0.10. FREYR Battery SA has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

