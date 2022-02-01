Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,704,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,257 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.92% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,210,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,033,000 after purchasing an additional 960,506 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,174,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after purchasing an additional 377,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,038,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

EYPT stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.11. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.65.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.16% and a negative net margin of 167.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

