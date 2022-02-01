Suvretta Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,311,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 324,292 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.42% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $60,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGIO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 2,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

