Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $46.67 Million Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,251,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,176 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $46,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 176,863 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $8,411,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.68. 2,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,264. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

