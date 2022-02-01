Suvretta Capital Management LLC Has $54.78 Million Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,525 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 4.79% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $54,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 129,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,602. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

