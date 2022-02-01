Suvretta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,183 shares during the quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 6.32% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $26,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KALV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,036,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.04. 693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,816. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $319.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

