Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 370,981 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,981 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 5.98% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $25,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. 1,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

