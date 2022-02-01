Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases 557,667 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,667 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Insmed worth $27,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insmed by 438.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Insmed by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,449. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

