Suvretta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,930 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,655,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Square as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, hitting $125.13. 371,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.75 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.62. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

