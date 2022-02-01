Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,185.0 days.

Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.02.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

