Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in January

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the December 31st total of 673,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,185.0 days.
Shares of Suzuki Motor stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.02.
About Suzuki Motor
Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.