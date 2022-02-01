Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0119 on Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Swap has a total market capitalization of $176,143.95 and approximately $8.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swap has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00052472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.28 or 0.07161571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00053010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,519.03 or 1.00010585 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00053442 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,752,876 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

