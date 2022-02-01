Swingby Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and $472,637.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 315,765,493 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

