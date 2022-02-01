Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.65

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.65 and last traded at $27.64, with a volume of 25027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSREY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.62.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

