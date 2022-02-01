Swop One Day Trading Volume Tops $143,562.00 (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Swop has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.18 or 0.00013467 BTC on major exchanges. Swop has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $143,562.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00051215 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,749.38 or 0.07154005 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,470.88 or 1.00103015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00051484 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00053739 BTC.

Swop’s total supply is 1,955,965 coins and its circulating supply is 2,016,545 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

