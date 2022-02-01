Symbol (XYM) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Symbol has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $4.67 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

Symbol Coin Trading

