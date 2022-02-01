Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00.

1/10/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00.

1/3/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

