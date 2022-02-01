Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently:
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $58.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00.
- 1/10/2022 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $64.00.
- 1/3/2022 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.
- 12/6/2021 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.07.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
