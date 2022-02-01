Synergy Price Up 41.5% Over Last Week (SNRG)

Synergy (CURRENCY:SNRG) traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Synergy has a total market cap of $276,394.95 and approximately $11.00 worth of Synergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synergy coin can now be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Synergy has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.98 or 0.00248316 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014124 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007302 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00018643 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Synergy

Synergy (CRYPTO:SNRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2015. Synergy’s total supply is 4,897,672 coins. The Reddit community for Synergy is /r/SynergyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synergy’s official website is www.synergycoin.com . Synergy’s official Twitter account is @SynergyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Synergy is a peer-to-peer decentralized cryptocurrency that uses a dual-algorithm system to mine blocks. For the first 10 days, which contains the full PoW (proof of work) period, Synergy uses the X11 algorithm. Because X11 is unnecessarily inefficient after PoW, Synergy switches to SHA256d for the PoS period (proof of stake). SHA256d is easier on CPUs during syncronization and bootstrap because it requires only two hashes to verify a block whereas X11 requires 11 hashes. The early part of the Synergy PoS period makes use of Turbo Stake, which awards Synergy holders greater interest for every stake. The multiplier is directly used in the reward calculation by multiplying it with the base Synergy interest rate of 10% per year. Holders build the Turbo Stake multiplier over two days by staking consistently. After that, the multiplier will level out and the holder will stake with a consistent rate that depends on how much stake competes with his. The Turbo Stake period lasts 30 days from the time of launch. “

Buying and Selling Synergy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

