Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

SYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.