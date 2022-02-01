Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.330-$3.530 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.33-$3.53 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

