Syscoin Market Cap Reaches $484.43 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market cap of $484.43 million and approximately $18.57 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.08 or 0.00298742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010917 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 632,739,124 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.