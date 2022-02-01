T-Mobile US (TMUS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect T-Mobile US to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T-Mobile US stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of T-Mobile US worth $792,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.