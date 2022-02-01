Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.31. Taboola.com shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 28,798 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TBLA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taboola.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $338.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com, Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,536,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,287,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,101,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,492,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Taboola.com by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

