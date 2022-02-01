Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TVE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,391. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$1.41 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

