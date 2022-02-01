Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TVE. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.21.

Shares of TVE traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.94. 3,551,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.27. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$5.00.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total transaction of C$271,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares in the company, valued at C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek purchased 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,772.73. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 521,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. Over the last three months, insiders bought 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

