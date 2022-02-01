Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.46

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.46 and last traded at $59.08, with a volume of 2436149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.95.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,764,000 after buying an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 67,981 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $11,502,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.