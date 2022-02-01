Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Target were worth $14,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 458.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 107.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.42.

TGT traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $217.28. The company had a trading volume of 52,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,980. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.06. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

