Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,691. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

