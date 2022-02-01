Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,095,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,462,000 after buying an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period.

Shares of THQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,737. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

