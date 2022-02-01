Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the December 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 121,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.1167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

